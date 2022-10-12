HAMLER — Wednesday morning several local fire departments participated here in Henry County's 38th annual Fire Prevention Day with Patrick Henry Elementary School students being educated on fire prevention and safety.
The event was held in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week which began Sunday and continues through Saturday.
State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon was on hand, and said in an interview with The Crescent-News that the goal of Wednesday's event was to "emphasize on the plan to escape and practice with their families" in the event of a fire, and for the kids to learn to "get out and stay out."
Patrick Henry Elementary students went to different areas around the Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department and learned various important safety tips to help prevent fires.
Among those different areas were a classroom where they reviewed what 911 is, a fire safety trailer where they learned what a smoke detector looks like, safety tips in the kitchen and how to tell if a handle is hot.
When asked why he chose the Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department Wednesday, he stated, "truly one of the most unique (fire departments) in the state." He also praised the fact that "all the firefighters are volunteers."
Everyone at Wednesday's event was a volunteer, as Reardon mentioned.
Participating fire departments at the event were, Hamler-Marion Township, Malinta-Monroe Township, Deshler and Damascus Township-McClure fire departments.
Also in attendance were representatives of the Southern Henry County Ambulance District and educator Dale Schulte.
