Several state and federal election primaries — some of them heavily contested — are being decided this spring by voters in both main parties.
The U.S. 9th District campaign has heated up with four Republicans seeking the nomination for the redrawn district that has been held for years by Democrat Marcy Kaptur of Toledo. Currently, the district runs from Toledo to Cuyahoga County along Lake Erie, but under redistricting things are vastly different.
The 9th now comes further south and includes some area counties. Beginning in 2023, it will be composed of Defiance, Fulton and Williams counties locally along with Erie, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky counties and the northeast corner of Wood County.
This change has produced a scramble among Republicans wanting to switch the district to the GOP column.
Craig Riedel of Defiance, Theresa Gavarone of Huron, J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton and Beth Deck of Vermilion are the candidates. (The race has turned a bit hotter with Riedel's campaign critical this week of a recent key endorsement received by Gavarone — see related story).
Riedel represents Ohio's 82nd District in Columbus while Gavarone represents Ohio's 2nd Senate District, which includes most of Fulton County.
Kaptur is still the Democratic candidate for the 9th seat while an Independent, Youseff Baddar of Toledo, also is running. He, Kaptur and the Republican winner will battle in November for a two-year term in the U.S. House of Representatives beginning in January.
Democrats have two candidates from which to choose in their party's nominating process for Ohio's U.S. 5th District: Craig Schwartz and Martin Heberling III.
The winner on May 3 will face Republican incumbent Bob Latta in November. He is unopposed for the GOP nomination this spring.
Beginning next year, the new U.S. 5th District includes Crawford, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lorain, Mercer, Paulding, Putnam, Seneca and Van Wert counties as well as most of Wood County and most of Wyandot County.
A primary on May 3 also was expected in the Republican nominating process for the 82nd House District between Ted Penner of Defiance County and Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County. But that election has been delayed as the district's final boundaries are still awaiting the outcome of the ongoing state redistricting controversy.
Meanwhile, Ohio's gubernatorial race features four candidates (Gov. Mike DeWine, Jim Renacci, Joe Blystone and Ron Hood) who are seeking the Republican nomination on May 3.
Nan Whaley and John Cranley are the Democratic Party choices.
The winners will face off in November for a four-year term, and will be joined in the general election by Independent Niel Petersen.
The GOP race for the U.S. Senate is even more crowded with seven candidates seeking the nomination: JD Vance, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita and Jane Timken.
And Democrats have three U.S. Senate candidates from which to choose: Morgan Harper, Traci TJ Johnson and Tim Ryan.
The winners will battle in November with the survivor receiving a six-year term in the U.S. Senate beginning in January.
A number of candidates unopposed in the May 3 primary May for state offices will appear on Democratic Party and Republican Party ballots as well. They include:
Democrats
• Jeffrey Crossman, for Ohio attorney general.
• Taylor Sappington, for Ohio auditor of state.
• Chelsea Clark, for Ohio secretary of state.
• Scott Schertzer, for Ohio state treasurer.
• Jennifer Brunner, for chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. An incumbent justice, Brunner is seeking to replace Maureen O'Connor who is retiring.
• Terri Jamison, for justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.
• Marilyn Zayas, for justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.
• Mark Pietrykowski (incumbent), for judge of Ohio's 6th District Court of Appeals (Fulton and Williams counties)
Republicans
• Dave Yost (incumbent), for Ohio attorney general.
• Keith Faber (incumbent), for Ohio auditor of state.
• Robert Sprague (incumbent), for Ohio treasurer.
• Sharon Kennedy, for chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. An incumbent justice, Kennedy is seeking to replace Maureen O'Connor who is retiring.
• Pat Fischer (incumbent), for justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.
• Pat DeWine (incumbent), for justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.
• William Zimmerman (incumbent), for judge of Ohio's 3rd District Court of Appeals (Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Putnam counties).
• Juergen Waldick, for judge of Ohio's 3rd District Court of Appeals.
• Christine Mayle (incumbent), for judge of Ohio's 6th District Court of Appeals (Fulton and Williams counties).
• Charles Sulek, for judge of Ohio's 6th District Court of Appeals.
