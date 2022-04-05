NAPOLEON — What to do about Napoleon’s former Central school building along Riverview Avenue?
The Cultural Center of Henry County (CCHC) originally wanted to turn the building into a new venue for arts, but with a fundraising campaign struggling — it had hoped to raise $1.3 million — the possibility of demolition is looming.
Napoleon municipal officials discussed a plan with city council Monday night to secure state dollars to demolish the building, now that it looks like the fundraiser will fall short.
City Manager Joel Mazur informed council of plans to apply for funds through the state’s brownfield remediation program to take down the school. Some $1 million is available to each county in Ohio for so-called “brownfields,” abandoned sites often associated with factories.
The money became available this year, but requires an application process through the state. The application deadline is April 30.
According to city officials, the first $500,000 would not require a match under the program, but any amount above that would necessitate a 25% match. So if the project would cost $700,000-$800,000 — as city officials mentioned — the city’s commitment would be $50,000-$75,000.
Mazur said he original demolition quote some time ago was $550,000.
The CCHC had received money in escrow for demolition if it were unsuccessful with the fundraising campaign and did not obtain an occupancy permit for a renovated school building in June 2022.
With fundraising lagging and the project not started, the group has no hope of obtaining such a permit.
Mayor Jason Maassel indicated to The Crescent-News during an interview Monday night that the demolition grant might be the best that can be hoped for given the circumstances. City officials do not want to see the building become a future eyesore.
“What nobody wants to have is an old school sit there deteriorating for a generation,” he said. “We wished the cultural center well, but in light of them falling short, we feel this is the best way not to encumber the taxpayers .... .”
Some $560,000 in funds donated from one person is sitting in an escrow account, according to Maassel, but this money could be freed up for some other purpose if the city receives the aforementioned demolition grant.
Jeffrey Tonjes of the CCHC thanked the city for its time and help on the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.