NAPOLEON — Students participating in the state level competitions were recognized at Wednesday's meeting of the Napoleon Area Schools Board of Education meeting.
Those honored include:
• girls bowling team: Sophia Cohrs, Ella Fox, Ashlynn Highfield, Carlee Hohenbrink, Jalin Ruple, Spencer Schwaiger. Coaches - Randy Schwaiger and Marsha Homer. Boys Team - Michael Gallagher, Jacob Hull, Ashton Kiessling, Mason Melia, Preston Miller, Owen Philpot, and Riley Ehlers. Coaches Randy Babcock and David Kiessling.
• DECA seniors: Ava Harmon, Shayla Hoover, Madelyn Lloyd, Coby MacGregor and Levi Trausch.
• DECA juniors: Emma Berry, Grace Gerken, Calen Gray, Tia Leahy, Jeremy Ledyard, Curtis Lydy, McKenna Martin, Mason Melia, Derek Miller, Jadyn Reed and Ashlyn Seegert.
• DECA sophomores: Henry Eggers, Lucas Gerken, Denver Grundy, Luke Hardy, Devon Hull, Brooklyn Leahy, Trace Schultheis and Nathan Ward Myers.
• DECA freshmen: Reagan Beilharz, Ashton Delaney, Nick Flowers, Xavier Fouty, Anahi Garcia Gutierrez, Ethan Hanson, Eric Herberger, Garrett Hull, Keaton Miller, Nick Nahrwold, Albert Richard, Jillian Richard, Mason Trausch and Trenton Weber.
• DECA eighth-graders: Christopher Helberg, Robert Ratliff and Emma Reynolds.
• Diving: Mara Cashman, Tauren Davis and Emma Dirr. Head coach is Denise Brown, assistant coaches are Kristin Shepard and Michael Retcher.
• Speech: Derek Gribler, program oral interpretation; Maddie Lloyd, informative speaking; Tate Behnfeldt, duo interpretation; Derek Miller, duo interpretation; Paige Kerrigan-Christ, declamation. Advisors are Heidi Mekus and Gwen Howe-Gebers.
• Swimming: Brett Bostelman, Mitchell Griffith, Kyle Hudson, Hannah Nagel and Masen Switzer. Head coach is Denise Brown, assistant coache, Mitch Delaney.
• Wrestling girls team: Susy Castro, Alyssa Johnson and Evanie Shank; boys team: Angelo Gonzalez and Alex Gonzales. Head coach, Jason Seiler and assistant coaches, Austin Ripke, Devin Meyer, Seth Beard and Charley Bohls.
In personnel items, the board approved the FMLA leave for Jared Rex to begin approximately April 12 and June 28 for up to a total of twelve weeks.
A one-year administrative contract was extended to Wendy Nashu as director of student services, effective Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2023. The board extended a three-year administrative contract to Cory Niekamp as the district business manager, effective July 1, 2022,-June 30, 2025.
The retirement of Katherine Jill Niese, second grade teacher, effective May 31, served the district for 25 years. Resignations were also accepted from Christie Metzner, Camp Palmer instructor, effective March 3; and Jonathan Ragland, junior high boys basketball coach, effective March 1.
Athletic coaches approved for the 2021-22 school year are varsity assistant softball, Russell Smith; varsity assistant track, Tim Downey, pending Pupil Activity Permit; boys track, Tyler Swary; junior high assistant boys track, Alex Glassford; junior high assistant girls track, Corey Kreinbrink.
Michael Retcher was approved as track and field meet manager for the 2021-22 school year.
Ava Good and Cornelia Wennberg were approved for student athletic/tournament game help for the 2021-22 school year.
Lowell Petzoldt was approved for the Camp Palmer education program for May 9-13, pending any COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and governor orders.
Board members approved Teresa Morgan and the students participating in Jazz Choir to attend the competition being held at King's Island on May 13-14, tentative pending the COVID-19 pandemic and governor orders.
Substitute positions approved for the 2021-22 school year are Angela Behnfeldt, secretary, effective March 1, and Maria Pullen, cafe, effective Feb. 17.
The board accepted the donation of two Napoleon Union School picture postcards dated 1908 and 1910 from Adam Niese for the school district. They were framed by Niese and Yolanda Monnin to place in the history display cabinet located in the junior/senior high school cafeteria. They also accepted the donation of a Napoleon Union School 1883 graduation announcement from Judy Baxtresser, and a donation of three recorders and two method books with an approximate value of $60 from Ms. Jean Dever for the Napoleon High School Band.
Board members approved the school bus purchase program award of $90,000 to purchase and replace two buses.
Also approved was the Northwest Ohio Computer Association (NWOCA) contract for internet services for a four-year term as presented. The board ratified the contracts entered into by the superintendent and treasurer for the 2021-22 inter-agency agreement among the Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) and Henry County Local Education Agencies as presented.
Heidi Mekus presented Jack, the junior/senior high school's therapy dog.
