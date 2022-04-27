A key state official visited Defiance Tuesday afternoon to announce the award of more than $700,000 for testing and cleanup of two former factory sites.
Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development, held a meeting in the county commissioners office in Defiance to detail two grants to the county's land bank — $529,114 for cleaning up the former Vortex site on Jackson Avenue and $182,025 for an assessment of the former Zeller Corp. property on Baltimore Road. (Land banks have been formed recently in area counties to deal more effectively with blighted or dilapidated properties.)
Both properties have been abandoned for years and have been considered eyesores and/or environmental liabilities.
The Vortex property was abandoned in 2005 and the buildings there remains an eyesore while the Zeller property was abandoned in 2001.
Although the former Zeller factory there has been removed, environmental hazards remain on the property, so remediation is needed before redevelopment could occur. Officials are hopeful that the state would come through with further funds to clean up the site following an assessment there.
The grants are part of a $60 million "brownfield remediation program" announced through Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's office. Announcements were held at various locations throughout Ohio on Tuesday.
"This is a big, big win for the City of defiance and Defiance County," said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
He added that he couldn't "over stress" his gratefulness to Defiance County Treasurer Vickie Myers of the land bank and officials from Maumee Valley Planning Organization "for helping us get the land bank in place, and certainly Gov. DeWine and Lt. Gov. Husted very quietly have been a huge ally to us in Defiance and northwest Ohio."
McCann noted that the Zeller property does not present "a very good impression" as motorists enter Defiance from Baltimore Road. Too, officials would like to promote additional economic development in that area, and are hopeful this could help that effort.
The mayor noted that just around the corner — in the Enterprise Industrial Park, owned by the Plummer family — a new fertilizer plant (TKI) is planned.
"Getting the development at Plummers' (park) is the kind of thing that can help that area take off," he said.
The money is separate from the $1 million that each of Ohio's 88 counties have received for smaller brownfield remediation programs.
Two other area grants also were announced Tuesday — $506,397 to clean up the former Britsch gas bulk fuel plant in Fulton County and $90,000 to provide an environmental assessment of the former Eagle Pitcher Industries site in Delta, also in Fulton County.
According to the governor's office, a neighboring company is hoping to expand on the former Britsch site following cleanup.
