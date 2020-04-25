Northeastern Local Schools reported that Hailey Schultz was named middle school girls archery state champion. Although a state tournament was unable to be held, coaches were asked to submit scores from another tournament held before schools were closed. Tinora coach Eric Spiller reported scores from the Stryker Archery Tournament. Schultz’s score from that tournament was the high score for middle school girls reported from around the state. Here, Schultz receives her trophy and championship bow from Spiller.
