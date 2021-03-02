BRYAN — The Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities (WCBDD) met recently to discuss several topics, including state budget requests, vaccinations and early childhood intervention.
Superintendent Jen Basselman highlighted state budget requests for fiscal years 2022-23. Early Intervention requested to continue to receive increased funding that was doubled during the biennium budget. Basselman shared affordable housing, integrated work settings and technology supports to allow adults to live more independently in their communities are funding priorities.
WCBDD worked with the Williams County Health Department to coordinate vaccinations for adults served by the board in vaccination group 1B. Staff volunteered to support the COVID-19 Vaccine Helpline in February.
Dennis Myers, director of Children’s Services, reported 29 children enrolled in early intervention with 10 children pending enrollment. Families with children with developmental concerns are invited to sign-up for the next Williams County screening March 22, at New Hope Community Church. A sign-up link can be found at wmscodd.org.
The next meeting of the WCBDD will be held March 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the board office located at 05653 Ohio 15, Bryan. Public comment is at 11 a.m. on strategic plan 2021 action steps.
For more information, call 419-485-8331.
