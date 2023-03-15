In light of the closures of banks in California and New York, State Bank and Trust Company, headquartered in Defiance, reassures its clients, stockholders and communities that it remains strong and resilient as a publicly-traded financial institution.
Closures of Silicon Valley Bank of Santa Clara, Calif., and Signature Bank of New York, N.Y., have caused some concerns.
"“State Bank continues to remain on firm financial ground, with ample liquidity and capital in excess of the government's parameters of being classified as 'well-capitalized,'" stated Mark Klein, chairman, president and CEO of SB Financial Group, Inc., the holding company of State Bank. "We were chartered 121 years ago and expect to serve our communities for generations to come.
"Our depositors have access to full FDIC insurance for multiple accounts and we have experienced officers on staff to ensure each account is properly structured to remain fully insured," continued Klein. "No one has ever lost a dime of FDIC-insured deposits up to $250,000. For customers who have questions about additional insurance coverage beyond this limit when deposits exceed $250,000, we are ready and prepared to assist you in identifying additional FDIC coverage to ensure your deposits remain safe and your liquidity needs are met."
Persons with questions about their coverage or who would like to learn more about FDIC insurance and how it works are encouraged to call State Bank at 1-877-867-4218.
State Bank operates through 23 offices (22 in nine Ohio counties and one in Fort Wayne); six loan production offices throughout the tri-state region of Ohio, Indiana and Michigan; and 23 ATMs.
