The State Bank & Trust Company’s GIVES Volunteer Program is celebrating its fifth anniversary during National Volunteer Week. Shown are Renee Ruffer, marketing coordinator, and Tim McDonough, community relations coordinator, working at a volunteer event. State Bank has 150 volunteers that serve the communities where they live, work and play.
State Bank of Defiance celebrated the fifth anniversary of its GIVES Volunteer Program during National Volunteer Week (April 16-23).
GIVES (Gathering Individuals to Volunteer, Empower, and Serve) is the bank’s volunteer program created in April 2018 to provide local non-profit organizations access to State Bank employees who volunteer their time to make a difference in the lives of the people and communities it serves.
In addition to volunteers, the State Bank GIVES Truck — featuring the #GivingBackMatters motto — is an extension of the program, allowing the company to connect with more people in the community.
Since 2018, State Bank volunteers have taken part in more than 250 events, logged 4,250 volunteer hours, served a combined 8,600 hamburgers and hot dogs, driven the GIVES Truck 15,000 miles and invested more than $625,000 into communities through donations and free-will donation matches.
State Bank volunteers and the GIVES Truck will be at the company’s main office in Defiance on May 13 as it is again the main sponsor for Defiance’s 18th annual Lilac Festival. State Bank will serve the annual Lions Club Breakfast from the GIVES Truck until 9:30 a.m., and pass out 750 lilac seedlings beginning at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.