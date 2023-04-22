Volunteer Week

The State Bank & Trust Company’s GIVES Volunteer Program is celebrating its fifth anniversary during National Volunteer Week. Shown are Renee Ruffer, marketing coordinator, and Tim McDonough, community relations coordinator, working at a volunteer event. State Bank has 150 volunteers that serve the communities where they live, work and play.

 Photo courtesy of State Bank

State Bank of Defiance celebrated the fifth anniversary of its GIVES Volunteer Program during National Volunteer Week (April 16-23).


