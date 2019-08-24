State Bank donation

The State Bank in downtown Defiance held a Ravens Care Tools for School live drive Monday morning, with rolls and refreshments available from its GIVES truck for a freewill donation. Accepting a donation of $1,000 from Logan Wolfrum, commercial banker, and Renee Ruffer, marketing and GIVES coordinator (right) of State Bank, is Katye Katterheinrich, director of Ravens Care.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

