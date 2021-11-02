SB donation to Christmas for Kids

The State Bank made a presentation of a check for $1,000 to Christmas for Kids Monday morning. Shown here, from left are: Mark Klein, State Bank President and CEO; Randy Stearns and Ray Dailey; Nichole Wichman, Chief Marketing Officer; and Shaun Mack, Commercial Services Officer. The State Bank thanks everyone who came out to donate at the State Bank GIVES Truck.

 Photo courtesy of State Bank

