On Friday, the State Bank donated $1,000 to Christmas for Kids, a joint project of the Herman Hesselschwardt Detachment 758 of the Marine Corps League and iHeart Media. Presenting the check is Anthony Tegkamp (left), State Bank Banking Center sales manager, with Ray Dailey, past national vice commandant of the Marine Corps League.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.