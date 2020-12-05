State Bank donation
Dennis Van Scoder/C-N Photo

On Friday, the State Bank donated $1,000 to Christmas for Kids, a joint project of the Herman Hesselschwardt Detachment 758 of the Marine Corps League and iHeart Media. Presenting the check is Anthony Tegkamp (left), State Bank Banking Center sales manager, with Ray Dailey, past national vice commandant of the Marine Corps League.

