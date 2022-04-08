The State Bank and Trust Company of Defiance has announced three employee promotions.
Shaun Mack has been promoted to vice president-commercial services while Erica Bare was promoted to vice president-senior credit analyst and Michael Dulle has been promoted to vice president-corporate training and development officer.
Mack, who earned one of three “4 Under 40” awards from the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce in 2021 for leadership, will lead commercial lending for State Bank in Defiance and Paulding counties.
A graduate of Defiance College, Mack currently serves with the Defiance Lions Club and Northwest State Community College Foundation, and is a member of the Northeastern Local Board of Education.
He resides in Defiance with his wife, Kirstie, and their three children.
Bare is responsible for leading financial analysis on commercial loans, as well as the training and development of new commercial credit analysts.
A graduate of Defiance College with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, including a minor in business and economics, Bare serves as secretary of the Defiance Area YMCA’s board of directors.
She resides in Napoleon with her husband, Jared.
Dulle is responsible for the professional development of the organization’s workforce, while leading the training department. He develops, implements and monitors the training and development programs within the organization, the new hire onboarding experience and administers the Next Generation leadership program.
Dulle attended the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima and completed additional enhancement coursework from the American Institute of Bankers, and the Ohio Bankers League, where he is a management graduate.
He serves as vice president of the West Ohio Food Bank’s board, and is a member of the organization’s finance committee.
He resides in Ottawa.
State Bank is a diversified financial services company providing full-service community banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, private client and title insurance services.
