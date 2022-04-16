The State Bank and Trust Company of Defiance has announced four employee promotions.
Sean LaFontaine has been promoted to vice president-director of Treasury Management.
LaFontaine is responsible for identifying opportunities for State Bank’s Treasury Management Department, and working with customers to help them manage their money efficiently and effectively.
He earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntington University in Huntington, Ind., as well as several industry-related certifications.
LaFontaine resides in Van Wert with his wife, Courtney, and children, Lyla and Leo.
Melissa Tackett has been with State Bank since 2012, and has spent the past three years in Risk Management. As a BSA officer, she is responsible for ensuring compliance with laws and regulations pertaining to the U.S. Bank Secrecy Act.
She completed the American Bankers Association Foundational and Intermediate Compliance School.
Tackett resides in Defiance with her husband, Justin, and their two children.
Ronda Herko joined State Bank in 2005. Her current responsibilities include, payroll, recruiting and working with benefits administration.
She resides in Defiance with her husband, Dan. They have one daughter, Olivia.
Ann Fishpaw has been promoted to assistant vice president-deposit services specialist lead.
She started her career at State Bank in 1990 as a teller supervisor, advanced to accounting and deposit operations, before earning her promotion to deposit services specialist lead.
Fishpaw earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, specializing in Marketing and International Business, and currently serves as treasurer of the Ayersville Education Foundation.
She resides in Defiance with her husband, and three children.
