First-year Ohio Auditor Keith Faber made another visit to Defiance Tuesday morning as part of an ongoing effort to acquaint himself with local governments throughout the state.
Elected as the state’s auditor in 2018, the Celina resident and former state representative for west central Ohio said he has visited all 88 counties in his first 11 months.
Faber met with Defiance County commissioners Tuesday in their East Second Street offices, just two months after he visited them on Oct. 1. Later, Faber journeyed on to Lucas County to meet with local officials there.
Before all that, he provided a brief interview to The Crescent-News while at the commissioners’ office.
“We’re doing a part of a continuation of our meeting constituents and talking to interested parties,” explained Faber. “We have 6,000 customers across Ohio — local governments, people we audit. So we’re just continuing part of our tour.
“We will have done all 88 counties by the end of the week,” he added. “It’s been a good experience. We’ve got a lot of good input seeing people we’ve known for awhile, and meeting new people and figuring some things our office does really well and learning some things we can do better. One of the challenges we have had is making sure some of our staff — we have 800 employees in eight locations around the state — understand the new model, that we expect them to go out of their way to take care of customers’ needs.”
Specifically, Faber made mention of his office’s new Star Rating System (StarRS), which will rate local governments on their public records accessibility.
“It will take an audit cycle for us to get everybody online, but you’ll start seeing a big chunk of them coming online here probably in the first three to six months, where we’re actually rating local governments on how well they comply with making the public’s records and public meetings open to the public and available,” Faber said. “To get zero stars you have to be non-compliant. To get one star you have to comply with the existing laws. To get more than four stars you have to implement a series of best practices.
“We’re giving them a list of exactly of what they need to do to get four stars,” he continued. “And so we want to see every local government do things like put things online that are being normally requested. Like putting your minutes and your agendas online. Like going out and doing things above and beyond the call to make records available to the public. We think that’s an important component of making government work better, and so we’re out there promoting it and taking a snapshot of it.”
When it comes to his office’s main function, Faber reminded that “we look for people lying, stealing and cheating.” As such, he encourages anyone “who thinks government or somebody is abusing government or government funds” to contact his office at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364) or its website (www.ohioauditor.gov) to make a report.
Faber promises more outreach in his second year in 2020, but doesn’t expect to visit all 88 counties.
“We’ll probably focus more on roundtables and less necessarily going to all of the counties, particularly some of the smaller counties,” he said. “We’ll invite those people in for programs. We have a local government summit that we’re implementing and talking about cybersecurity in, so we’ll do some more of those. We may not hit all 88 counties next year but we’ll hit most of them. We’ll certainly hit more than half.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.