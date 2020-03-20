Carousel - money

COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber issued a finding for recovery Thursday against former lunchroom cashier for Wayne Trace Local Schools, Brenda Combs, after the school found $2,045 of lunch room fees collected but not accounted for.

“This former employee thought she could use her position to take advantage of students and defraud taxpayers,” said Faber. “Fortunately, the school district uncovered the abuse and contacted my office so we could set things right.”

Combs’ responsibility was to collect money from students for food items. In 2019, the school district identified a total discrepancy of $2,045 between lunchroom fees collected and fees deposited. The discrepancies were a result of non-cash adjustments posted to the Meals Plus system by Combs.

“The findings made in the audit are clearly stated in the audit,” said Wayne Trace superintendent Ben Winans. “The district has turned our findings over to the prosecuting attorney (Joseph Burkard), and we are waiting to hear back from him in regards to the next step in the process.”

In the school’s 2019 audit, released Thursday, Faber issued a finding for recovery for $2,045 against Combs, in favor of the school district. In the audit, Faber also recommended the school implement policies and procedure to review and monitor food service receipts, deposits and non-cash adjustments.

