PAULDING — The Paulding County Senior Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, but that celebration may be a little bittersweet as one familiar face will soon be stepping down.
Paulding County Senior Center director Marsha Yeutter will be retiring. Yeutter has been with the senior center for 22 years and has been director since 2010.
“Marsha is the senior center,” said Paulding County Commissioner Lisa McClure. “Not only will we miss her but all those who use the senior center will miss her.”
“Marsha’s heart is for seniors,” added Commissioner Mike Weible. “They really appreciate her and her passion.”
Commissioner Mark Holtsberry called Yeutter a real go-getter that is hard to keep up with.
“I’m amazed about how she gets so creative,” he said. “Her heart and head are always with the senior center. I’ve never seen someone wear so many hats. You think she’s director and that’s it; but no, she’s cooking, doing meals, driving for transports. She’s doing it all.”
The commissioners said they acknowledge there will be some adjustments as the new director (Kari Morhart) comes on next month, but knows she will do well.
Meanwhile, they will miss Yeutter and wish her the best in the future.
Yeutter decided to retire from her position as senior center director for several reasons.
“My husband (John) has been retired for seven years,” she said. “I’m my own consumer now. I’m 62 and a half. I just want to slow down a bit.”
She added that she wants to enjoy spending time with her five grandchildren as well.
Yeutter’s last day will be around the end of June or the beginning of July. She will be staying on to help Morhart transition into the post.
Yeutter has a lot of knowledge to pass on as she has been involved with senior programs since 1997. Prior to becoming senior center director, she had experience with senior meal programs.
“I started as a meal program director under NOCAC (Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission),” she recalled. “I started at the meal program located at the Defiance County Senior Center in 1997, then I moved to the main offices of NOCAC and covered all five counties (as administrative assistant to the director).”
Yeutter did that for 12 years, until she heard there was a position open at the Paulding County Senior Center.
“I was drawn to this center,” she beamed. “I did a lot of training here. I worked at this office more than any of them.”
Yeutter happily received the position and has dedicated herself to being part of the Paulding County community for decades.
There have been many changes over the years at the center. When asked what the biggest change has been, Yeutter didn’t hesitate.
“When we became a county entity,” she stated. The center had been under the administrative umbrella of NOCAC for more than 30 years. In October 2009, Yeutter was told by the NOCAC staff that would no longer be the case.
“It went from having an (established) leadership to a county entity where the commissioners were not exactly sure of what we do,” she explained. “Transitioning from community action being administrator for 36 years to me taking on as a lead person transition to that county entity (was a bit daunting). It was extremely advantageous financially. Things were just different. The nice thing is the people (who utilized the senior center’s programs) didn’t see any differences.”
Yeutter and her staff have worked hard to offer seniors in Paulding County the programs they need while also raising awareness of the center through various community-based events such as the center’s Health, Business and Industry Fair.
“I was amazed about how many people don’t know what the senior center does until they need us,” Yeutter stressed. “A lot of the community-based things we do is to raise awareness.”
Many of the community events have outgrown the center and are being held at the OSU Extension building at the fairgrounds. The Health, Business and Industry Fair outgrew the center after three years. The Senior Day event, which has attendance of 200-250 annually, also is held at the fairgrounds.
Other community-based events the senior center takes part in included Relay for Life of Paulding County, Walk to End Alzheimer’s, parades and more. The center also has become involved in the Flat Rock Creek Festival and organized a car show under Yeutter’s leadership.
The center also has seen improvements since Yeutter became director. In 2016, a senior bequeathed funds to help with upgrades.
Yeutter said she would like to thank her staff for all their hard work and dedication over the years. She added that she truly loves the Paulding community and her time at the senior center.
“One of the things I tell people when they ask me where I am from is I like to say I live in Paulding, but sleep in Defiance,” she professed. “Paulding County has become my community the last 22 years. Everyone from the people at the courthouse to the community in general to the seniors have made me feel welcome. I’m going to miss it so horribly, but you know when it’s time (to retire).”
