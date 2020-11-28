First-year Mayor Jack Stantz has some hopes for this village, and a couple big projects which were planned before he took office in January to see through.
One project well underway is construction of a new fire station on Harrison Street (U.S. 127) on village-owned land known as the Little Reservation, where the town’s school was once located.
The concrete floor, walls and rafters of the new steel building have been erected during the past couple months.
Much of this work — with the exception of the floor which was contracted out — has been undertaken by the town’s volunteer firefighters to save on cost.“We’ve all been working on it,” said Stantz. “Our chief (Darrel Rock) has been working himself ragged.”
As a captain with the fire department, Stantz is among those providing free labor.
”It’s cheaper for us to do it ourselves, and we have the electrical contractor who’s going to work with us to make sure everything is done properly,” he explained. “Every step has to be approved by the state before we can go on to the next one.”
That next step is installing the roof, which will be done under contract, according to Stantz.
He isn’t sure of the building’s final bill, but told The Crescent-News that the cement floor alone cost $140,000 to install, with a grant covering this expense.
The walls and rafters put up by firefighters cost $72,000, he said. That expense and any remaining ones will be paid with village funds, but the town has a fire levy that will help.
He said the building will be completed “hopefully next summer.”
When that happens, the fire department will move from its downtown location in a building that was constructed in the late 19th century. This village-owned structure will then be used for town maintenance equipment, Stantz said.
”We just had it reroofed because it was leaking,” he explained.
The second project that was planned before Stantz took office, but may be completed in 2021 will be undertaken on the same village-owned property, just northeast of the new fire station. A new water tower — replacing the one at Lawrence and Inman streets — will be going up there, with work likely beginning in the spring and completed next year, according to Stantz.
The current tower, he said, “is old and it’s rusting out on us.”
Grant funds are helping make possible the water tower project, which figures to cost more than $500,000, according to Stantz.
He’s also hopeful that grant funds can be obtained to help improve Moats Park, located on South Harrison Street. Specifically, Stantz would like to add two new ballfields, with an eye to having four good fields that might help the village host ball tournaments in the future.
While the above projects are unfolding or being considered, the new mayor — elected to a four-year term in 2019 to replace Cary Mallett who did not run — also wants to focus on attracting new businesses and, perhaps, industry to Sherwood
He is happy to announce that several businesses are planning to open soon in the village, including an Amanda Lee Coffee shop — possibly yet this year — on North Harrison Street, a woman’s salon and a Mexican restaurant on the north side of Ohio 18 where the former Village Pizza once operated.
But he also would like to see some industrial development to help the town grow.
Like many communities, Sherwood has an area reserved for industrial development; in this case 33 acres on the north side of Ohio 18 on the town’s eastern edge. But there are no businesses there nor any buildings to offer a company.
”It’s zoned for commercial,” he said. “It could be manufacturing. It’s called our industrial park.”
