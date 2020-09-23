Recognition was given to four staff members during the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities' Tuesday meeting.
Recognized were those observing September staff anniversaries: Jean Jacques, service and support administration, 6 years; Michelle Rodger, primary instructor, 4 years; Amy Westrick, early intervention developmental specialist, 19 years; and Helen Bowden, nurse/family support services, 22 years.
Board members approved the following policies: Chapter 9 waiting list, wellness and early intervention for visiting during a pandemic.
In other business, the board:
• approved August expenditures.
• approved an update on 2021 employee insurance benefits.
