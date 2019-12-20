Three staff members of the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office were recognized for their service during the annual awards banquet.

Deputy David Stecher was chosen as this year’s deputy of the year. Currently serving as a K-9 handler for the sheriff’s office, Stecher was honored by his peers for his hard work and commitment to the safety of the residents of Defiance County.

Communications officer Deanna Hernandez was named the 2019 communications officer of the year. Hernandez began her career with the sheriff’s office in 2018 and has excelled in her role with the department.

Deputy Torrence Smith was named the associate deputy of the year. Smith volunteers a countless number of hours to assist deputies at various functions.

Load comments