NAPOLEON — Providing emergency services has become a growing concern for government entities around Ohio. Napoleon city officials discussed the issue at Monday’s council meeting, but it has been on the radar of City Manager Joel Mazur for some time.
“I have had two years of holding off,” he commented. But with a trend of growing calls over the last 12 years and the recent increase in housing units, particularly senior units, he felt the issue needed to be addressed.
Napoleon Fire and Rescue covers 58 square miles. The dispatch center serves fire and rescue, as well as law enforcement.
Mazur said in an interview Tuesday that the proposal to reduce the reciprocity income tax credit from 100% to 50% would have provided funding for one full-time firefighter, one 12-hour part-time firefighter and the sixth dispatcher for police and fire.
The change in percentages would affect those Napoleon residents who work outside of the city and have income tax deducted in other localities. Those council members voting against the change voiced concerns that those workers would be taxed unfairly since they have already paid taxes on the income.
The city had considered the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant for monies to hire four firefighters and the sixth dispatcher. However, the grant funding is 75% for the first year, 65% for years two and three, and no funding year four or after. City officials did not feel that this plan would be sustainable.
The staffing issues have been a topic of discussion for the safety and human resources committee for some time. The committee had recommended the 50% reciprocity income tax credit in lieu of the SAFER grant or a vehicle crash fee. The issue was tabled with council for further consideration.
Mayor Jason Maassel has suggested that Fire Chief Clayton O’Brien and Police Chief David Mack bring further information for consideration. That includes the cost of a sixth dispatcher vs. the current overtime; comparison of Napoleon fire coverage to other area agencies; the number of non-emergency runs; comparison of a 25% reduction in the reciprocity income tax credit to the proposed 50%; total tax; and more information for the 50% reduction in an effort to take this action one time only.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.