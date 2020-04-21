HICKSVILLE Exempted Village Board of Education met via Zoom on Monday, with discussions of virtual learning and staff contracts highlighting the docket.
With Gov. Mike DeWine’s announcement Monday that schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, dates and information for both graduation and prom were both undecided as of the meeting. The annual senior awards will likely be held through Zoom or virtual meetings, with more information coming soon, per high school principal Jeff Slattery.
Slattery also expressed sympathy for spring sports athletes, notably the senior athletes, following the OHSAA’s pending announcement of the cancellation of the 2020 spring sports season.
Along with Slattery, both middle school principal Andrew Hunter and elementary principal Kirsten Coffman expressed gratitude and accolades toward the teachers in the district for adapting through the time of virtual learning.
“It’s not what the kids signed up for and what we signed up for,” said Hunter. “The kids have done a great job and the staff has stepped up as well. Five years ago, I don’t know if we could’ve pulled this off the way we have. A lot of our teachers will be better educators because of this.”
Coffman noted that kindergarten placement letters were able to be sent out last week, with 70 registered students for kindergarten.
In regards to a last day of school, superintendent Keith Countryman noted the school would follow its academic calendar, not going by hours. Countryman also noted that 450 meals were served last week to students through the Grace United Methodist Church in Hicksville, giving recognition to Pastor Susan Kronbach.
The board discussed the upcoming academic and athletic building project at Hicksville Exempted Village Schools. The board had approved Alexander and Bebout of Van Wert for construction on March 26, with construction projected to start either this week or next week.
Continuing contracts were issued to both Andrew Gahagan and Kelly VanHorn. Three-year limited contracts were issued to Zach Kohlmeier, Jarod Rosebrock and Tim Shock. Two-year limited contracts were issued to Carrie Bussing, Erin Montgomery, David Mohr, Emily Rodesh and Amanda Willitzer.
Athletic supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year were issued to:Jamie Altman and Paul Payne, co-head cross country coaches, co-junior high cross country coaches and co-Mini Aces cross country coaches; Sean Bergman, assistant golf coach; Nikki Bostelman, head volleyball coach; Jeff Haught, head golf coach; A.J. Klausing, assistant football coach; Ryan Miser, football special teams coach; David Mohr, assistant football coach; Lucas Smith, head football coach and Mini-Aces football coach.
Continuing classified contracts were issued to both Jennifer Bowman and Greg Slattery, with a two-year classified contract to Laura Wofford.
One-year classified contracts were issued to Trista Franklin, Shelly Weatherhead, Mariah Stevenson and Sandy Zuber.
The board also issued a five-year administrative contract to Eric Bassett as director of operations beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2025, and issued a three-year administrative contract to assistant director of operations John Adams beginning July 1, 2020, and ending June 30, 2023.
Supplemental athletic contracts were approved for the 2020-21 school year for: Dave Bains, football coordinator; Brent Brickel, head junior high football coach; Jon Diehl, assistant football coach and Eddie Tunis, assistant junior high football coach.
Items on the treasurer’s consent agenda, including financial statements for February and March 2020, fiscal year 2020 amended permanent appropriations, general fund appropriations and total fund appropriations, were approved, along with the Noah Karacson Scholarship Fund, Parker Hannifin Scholarship Fund and Francesca’s Heart Scholarship Fund being approved as stand-alone private purpose trust funds to increase transparency and accountability.
In other business, the board:
• approved the updated certified and classified substitute lists provided monthly by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
• approved new and revised board of education bylaws and policies.
• approved Kelly VanHorn as a track volunteer for the 2019-20 school year.
• accepted donations of $200 from Jim Schmidt for the high school musical and $500 from Bob and Shelly Weatherhead for a scholarship in memory of Francesca Weatherhead.
• extended recognition and congratulations to the high school cheerleaders for their OASSA state championship held at Pickerington North High School on Feb. 29.
• extended recognition and congratulations to the following high school students for earning superior award ratings at the regional science fair at Archbold High School on Feb. 29: Kyler Baird, Haven McAlexander, Taylor Early, Taylor Metz, Emily Harmon, Mariah Salinas and Emma Shuman.
• approved Mike Ruen as a public records training designee.
• approved a service agreement with Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center for the 2020-21 school year.
• met in executive session, with no action taken.
