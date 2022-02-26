• Henry County

St. Peter Lutheran Church (Florida), K980 County Road 17D, Napoleon, will hold its spring open house from 5-6:30 p.m. on March 8. Children ages 3-5 and their parents are invited to attend. For more information, call Stephanie Arce, director/teacher at 419-762-5075 or stpeterpreschool123@gmail.com.

