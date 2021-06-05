• Defiance County

Vacation Bible Adventure:

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 400 Wayne Ave., Defiance, will host a free Vacation Bible Adventure, Knights of the North Castle, Sunday mornings from 9:45-11:30 a.m. throughout the summer starting this Sunday-Aug. 15 (with the exception of July 4). To register, or for more information, call 419-782-3751.

