St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance will host its annual Blue Christmas service Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. for area residents of all denominations.
The service is intended to bring healing and hope to people who have suffered the loss of a loved one, job loss, divorce, are sad or lonely, or have a difficult time finding joy in the Christmas season.
Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran, located at 671 Clinton St., explained that he has been presiding over a service like this for the past 20 years, including all but one of his 14 years in Defiance.
“I started doing this when I was serving in Michigan 21 years ago, as a way for folks to not be alone, for what is for many, the loneliest time of the year,” said Brobston. “When people are grieving or mourning someone’s death, when they’re struggling with whatever is going on in their life, and when they look around and see everyone has their Christmas lights on and family is coming, it can be very difficult.
“This service is for those who are grieving or have suffered a loss, but it’s also for empty-nesters, when Christmas becomes very different for parents whose children are now gone for the holiday,” added Brobston. “You are used to all of the activity and craziness, and then all of a sudden there’s a different vibe to Christmas. There are folks going through all sorts of changes.”
The St. Paul Lutheran pastor admitted that after cancelling last year’s service due to the pandemic, hosting it this year is as important as ever.
“The great elephant in the room that none of us wants to talk about over the last 18 months is mass trauma and grief,” said Brobston. “When we think about the people we’ve lost, the number of things we’ve lost and the fact that this great unseen enemy is out there, there’s a lot of emotional baggage I don’t think we’ve processed.
“There are traumatic events, like getting punched in the face and your face hurts, where as this (the pandemic) is a prolonged exposure event,” continued Brobston. “It’s not something any of us have ever had to deal with before. With not having the service last year, there was concern for folks who look to it for comfort. I encourage those who need the comfort to come, and I encourage everyone to reach out to those in need of comfort.”
Brobston urges anyone who is looking for God’s light to come and see that they are not alone.
“There is no timeline for grief,” said Brobston. “There’s a whole process of remembering of what was, and the truth is you can celebrate life, but scabs get scraped off wounds which continues the grieving process. There’s nobody with magic words to tell you how to fix it, or that you’re right or wrong in your grief, it is truly a matter of walking together and realizing you’re not alone. It’s amazing what happens to your heart and spirit when you realize that.”
Brobston explained there will be people to pray with individually, if anyone in attendance would like to do so.
“For folks who would like to come up and be prayed for, or prayed with, there will be prayer folks here,” Brobston said. “Take a moment, if you’re grieving, and come. You don’t have to dress up to come to this service, or put a smile on your face, just come, so you don’t have to be alone.
“I want everyone to know that what Blue Christmas does is remind us all the manger was dirty, our lives are messy, it’s not all perfect, but it is OK,” continued Brobston. “I think the most important thing we can do this time of year is to show people that they’re not alone, that there is a difference between alone and lonely, and isolation and abandonment. In this community, people need to know we walk together in our joys and sorrows.”
For more information about the Blue Christmas service, call 419-782-5771.
