St. Paul Lutheran Church in Defiance has announced that its sixth annual tent revival scheduled for Friday-Sunday has been cancelled due to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Dave Brobston of St. Paul Lutheran explained tent revival organizers at the church have been monitoring COVID-19 cases in the area leading up to the event.
“Looking at the numbers in our county, we were always planning to be fluid and move with where the numbers were going,” said Brobston. “With recent events at Leisure Time Winery, in looking at the numbers in other area counties and our county, we just could not logistically figure out a way to do this and keep people as safe as we possibly can.
“I told people on Sunday morning during worship, we have a little more control where people sit in the building, but once we move outside, there could be a little bit of a free-for-all,” continued Brobston. “Again, in an effort to keep people as safe as possible, to do no harm and add to the chaos and stress of the community, it’s better to postpone the revival this year and come back next year.”
Another topic discussed and approved by the leadership at St. Paul Lutheran, is what the church plans to do if Defiance County goes from orange to red on the Ohio Public Health Advisory COVID-19 color-coded system that is being used to categorize all 88 counties in the state.
Orange is regarded as a level 2 public emergency, in which there is increased exposure and spread. County residents are to exercise a high degree of caution. Red is regarded as a level 3 public emergency, in which there is very high exposure and spread. Activities are to be as limited as possible.
“If the county goes to a red status, we’re going to go back to online-only worship. That decision was made at the same time we decided to cancel the tent revival,” said Brobston. “A lot of congregations, including ours, are doing their best to navigate this in the way that helps the most people and protects those who are most vulnerable.”
