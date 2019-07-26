St. Paul Lutheran Church is hosting tent revivals on Clinton Street in Defiance near Triangle Park. Thursday was the first of four events which will celebrate St. Paul’s 150th year of ministry. Events will also be held today through Sunday. Today’s revival will be held at 6:30 p.m.and will feature pastors Tim Lewis and Brad North and the Galilee Missionary Baptist Choir. Saturday’s event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Dave Brobston along with music by Steve Scott and the Scott Brothers Bluegrass Gospel Band. Food will be provided by Jason Frederick and Chuck Campbell’s smoked barbecue. The final event will be Sunday at 9:30 a.m. with Brobston providing a message on grace. Here, the crowd enjoys the worship service on Thursday, while in the inset photo Caitlyn Flickinger shares her testimonial.

