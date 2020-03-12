• Paulding County
Evening meal:
The Paulding County Senior Center will have an evening meal and St. Patty's Day celebration at 5 p.m. March 19. The meal includes: corn beef and cabbage, Irish potatoes, carrots, Emerald Isle salad and a cookie. The meal is sponsored by the Gardens of Paulding. There will be games after dinner and a raffle. Individuals need to RSVP by March 13 at the senior center.
