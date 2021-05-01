St. Mary's Furniture Bank receives a grant

Congratulations to the Defiance County Furniture Bank on receiving a grant from The Defiance Area Foundation for $1,500 to purchase bed frames, mattresses and box springs. Pictured discussing the grant (from left) are Dennis Gable, Defiance County Furniture Bank, and Jerry Overmier, Defiance Area Foundation Grants Committee Member.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

