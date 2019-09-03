St. Mary gift

The Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 recently made a $1,000 grant to St. Mary Catholic Church for its youth conference travel expenses. Accepting the gift is Jessica West, religious education coordinator and high school youth minister for St. Mary and St. John's; from Doug Linebrink, Moose Lodge trustee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.