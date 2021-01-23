“Sent to Serve” is the theme for National Lutheran Schools Week 2021 that will be celebrated by nearly 2,000 Lutheran schools in the Missouri Synod around the country and worldwide. The theme is based on Matthew 20:28, that reads: “just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.”
St. John Lutheran School in Defiance will celebrate Sunday-Friday with several events planned for the students throughout the week.
“Each year we have a theme for the entire school year, which is also the theme for National Lutheran Schools Week,” said John March, principal of St. John Lutheran School. “We’ve been talking all year as a school about how to be a servant and how to serve. The Missouri Synod sent a guide that includes chapel talks, it gives ideas on how to serve each week, and it follows the church year in regards to a specific scripture and topics.
“National Lutheran Schools Week is one of the largest faith-based educational events in the United States,” added March. “This is celebrated not only in the U.S., but at international schools worldwide as part of the Missouri Synod. This is a longstanding tradition here at St. John Lutheran, and it’s important to the denomination because Christian education is one of its core values.”
Thanks to hard work put in by a committee that includes March and teachers, Carli Rossow, Cheryl Yoder and Kimmy Stottlemyer, National Lutheran Schools Week will include recorded songs and readings from students to be inserted into the Sunday worship services, as well as live readings at the 11 a.m. service.
In addition, there will be a different theme each school day during the school week in which students and staff will participate.
Monday’s theme is Pajamas Day, with students dressing in their favorite sleep wear. An afternoon movie with popcorn will be held, with students in grades K-4 watching “Monsters Inc.” in the gym, and middle school students watching a movie of their choice in the youth room.
Tuesday’s theme is Mismatched Day. Students will work on cards and other special projects for shut-ins of the church community.
Wednesday’s theme is Rainbow Day, with each class assigned a color to “star” in their wardrobe. Each class will be paired with another class, and each class will do something special for their “class buddy.”
Thursday’s theme is Religious T-shirt day, with students asked to wear a religious T-shirt if possible. A banner will be hung in the church in celebration of the week, and each class will get a letter of “Sent to Serve” and will decorate with paint chips.
Friday’s theme is Spirit Day. Students will do something special for Pastor Kurt Mews, the church secretaries, church and school staff and the custodians.
This will be March’s first National Lutheran Schools Week as principal of St. John Lutheran School, and he’s excited to take part in it with students and staff. Although he knows this week will be different this year due to COVID-19, he’s thankful the students and staff have been in school.
“It’s always fun to have fun activities for the students and staff, school can be formal much of the time, so it’s good to have a break in the routine and to celebrate who are as a school,” said March. “I’m looking forward to participating in the activities and breaking the dress code too, it will be fun to wear jeans a few days. It’s really a great opportunity for all of us to make an application to the theme and serve one another.
“It’s been a good year up to this point, the kids have done a great job adapting to the COVID safety protocols,” added March. “We’ve had very limited impact, so to speak, in regards to the health and safety of the kids from COVID. It has changed and limited a lot of projects and activities we normally would have done, but considering the restrictions we have, it’s gone very well.”
For more information about National Lutheran Schools Week 2021, go to lcms.org/lutheranschoolsweek.
For more information about St. John Lutheran School in Defiance, call 419-782-5766 or go to stjohntigers.com.
