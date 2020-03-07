The students at St. John Lutheran School in Defiance celebrated Right to Read Week this past week.
Each day’s theme was based on Dr. Suess in correlation with his birthday. The students dressed as fisherman, wore hats and wacky socks, dressed in green, and wore mustaches. The kids enjoyed green eggs and ham on Wednesday for “Green Day” or “Green Eggs and Ham” Day. Each day the students participated in “Drop Everything and Read” for 15 minutes, which gave students a time to relax and read.
On Thursday, local author Sue Gerken gave a presentation to grades 5-8 and shared with them her recently published book, “Lizzy’s Loveable, Laughable Life.” The main character Lizzy, is a sixth-grade student who has a rough school year due to bullying. Through the book, Lizzy learns the valuable lesson to be true to herself and do what is right. Gerken shared the importance of being kind and to love to everyone you meet.
“You all have parents that love you, but there is a God that loves you so much more,” Gerken said.
Said St. John Lutheran principal Shellie Kosmerchock: “We know Right to Read Week is in May, but with our schedule, we moved it up because we as a school feel reading is important and should be celebrated. Our kindergarten teacher Kimmy Stottlemyer came up with the daily theme, and the staff thought of what treat and item to give to students each day.”
