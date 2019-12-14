St. John Lutheran Church and School recently raised funds for the Crisis Pregnancy Center at its annual Congregational Christmas Dinner. Each classroom was tasked with decorating a tree for a silent and live auction held during the dinner. With the help of the Thrivent Financial Action Team, which purchased the trees, each class chose a theme and students and staff provided the decorations. Trees themes included: “Paw Patrol,” baby items and colors, apples, angels, animals, snowman, patriotic (shown here), movie theatre, a gift-card tree and a peacock tree. The auction raised $1,182 for the Crisis Pregnancy Center.
