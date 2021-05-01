St. John Lutheran Church receives grant

Pictured (L to R) discussing the grant are Bill Phlipot, Moose volunteer and John March, St. John’s Lutheran Principal

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation.

St. John’s Lutheran Church recently received a grant from the Defiance Moose Lodge of $1,000 for their silent auction and banquet to be held this Saturday, May 1.

