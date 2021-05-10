NAPOLEON — The St. Augustine Ministry Center was dedicated Sunday, during a ceremony led by Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo, St. Augustine Catholic Church officials, the mayor of Napoleon and other dignitaries.
The 7,000-square-foot facility, erected on Clinton Street across from the church, is "officially open for use."
The building includes: staff offices; the St. Monica Meeting & Gathering Room (named for the mother of St. Augustine); the St. Ambrose Meeting Room (who baptized St. Augustine); the St. Anthony Meeting Room (who influenced St. Augustine); restrooms; a warming kitchen; and the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.
The capital campaign to raise the $1.1 million needed to build the facility kicked off in 2019. According to Rev. Doug Garand, the project, under the direction of Rupp-Rosebrock of Napoleon, was completed on budget.
"The vision of the project was that this building would mirror the other buildings on our property," said Garand. "Someone who isn't Catholic told one of our parishioners, 'At first I didn't know what it was, but then I was driving through and I saw the Gothic windows, the red brick and the stone base. It looks like St. Augustine.'
"We budgeted $1.1 million for the project, and it came in on budget at $1.1 million," added Garand."
Thomas, who celebrated Mass for youth of the parish receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation prior to the dedication ceremony, walked across the street from the church to the new facility and said a few opening words to the 60 or so people in attendance to begin the dedication.
"I'm delighted to bless the St. Augustine Ministry Center, because it truly is a historic moment for the parish," said Thomas. "Although it's pouring rain outside, our spirits are not dampened in any way, thanks be to God."
Said Thomas in his blessing: "Dear brothers and sisters, after so much work, planning and prayer, by so many members of this parish, we gather now joyfully in this Easter season, to bless and dedicate this St. Augustine Center. It will be a place for parish ministry and activities, and a place where all may come to know one another, and give witness to our faith in the risen Christ Jesus."
Following more prayers, the bishop took holy water and proceeded to bless each room of the facility.
Napoleon mayor Jason Maassel then read a proclamation from the City of Napoleon, naming May 9, 2021, as "St. Augustine Ministry Center Day," and proclaiming the center, "a place that will benefit the community."
Representatives from Rupp-Rosebrock, Napoleon Police Chief David Mack, and Henry County Prosecuting Attorney Gwen-Howe Gebers were acknowledged for being in attendance. In addition, the parish staff and many volunteers were recognized for their part in making the center a reality.
Said Thomas: "One of the best things a bishop can do is to be with his people, because as Pope Francis says, 'The shepherd must have the smell of his sheep.' As a shepherd, it's wonderful for me to be with the sheep. It's a blessing to come to St. Augustine to celebrate the sixth Sunday of Easter, to celebrate Confirmation for the young people and to celebrate the blessing of this new building.
"I told Father Garand I was so pleased, from the very inception of the thought of this building, I was in the trailers when they were here, and I'm so proud of the people," added Thomas. "This is a great accomplishment and a sign of their faith, their generosity and of their commitment. I think this building will serve St. Augustine Parish far into the future."
Said Garand to the people in attendance: "This happened because of you, because of your generosity and thank God for the gift of your faith and your gifts that made this possible. May God bless you for your generosity, and thank you to everyone for all your hard work.
"We've been working on this for years, and within the first few months of my arrival, we met in people's homes and what was the number one-thing everyone said we needed to do?" asked Garand. "Get rid of the trailers!" yelled people from the crowd. "We finally did it!" exclaimed Garand, to applause.
Following the ceremony, Garand acknowledged the parish is looking forward to using the new spaces, with an eye on future projects at both the church and St. Augustine Catholic School (a new roof has already been installed) as part of the Building and Sustaining Our Legacy capital campaign.
"When we get this all paid for and get settled, the people are really wanting the interior of the church to be renovated next," said Garand. "We would like to replace the lift with an elevator to allow our elderly and handicapped parishioners to get in more easily, as well as paint, restore pews and add new flooring."
