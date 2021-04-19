Thought winter was over?
The calendar turned to spring last year, but for the second straight year, a significant snowfall is predicted for northwest Ohio in mid-April.
The National Weather Service (NWS) Office in North Webster, Ind. — northwest of Fort Wayne — predicted Monday morning that 2-4 inches of snow would fall on Defiance Tuesday night with an 80% chance of precipitation.
NWS meteorologist Amos Dodson told The Crescent-News Monday that this amount could fall in a general area from north central Indiana to Detroit. This represents the heaviest amount of snow predicted in this storm system, he indicated.
But even if the maximum amount falls, the record snowfall recorded by the NWS in Fort Wayne should remain intact.
The largest recorded snowfall this far into a new year was 4.9 inches on April 16-17, 1961, at Fort Wayne, according to the NWS.
Asked if this record could be broken, Dodson said "it's possible, but it probably will fall short."
The snowfall is expected to be a "real heavy, wet, slushy snow," he explained.
Tuesday night's temperature is expected to drop to about 29 degrees for the snowfall as predicted rain turns to snow before midnight.
Temperatures are expected to recover, but not immediately.
The NWS predicts a temperature of 40 Wednesday followed by a 26-degree low Wednesday night and a temperature of 52 degrees on Thursday before a return to more normal temperatures in the 60s on Friday and Saturday.
"It is going to warm back up just to about normal this time of year," said Dodson.
The Weather Channel's forecast Monday morning predicted a snowfall of 1-3 inches for Defiance, with a 100% chance of snow.
