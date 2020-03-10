Spring open house
Photo courtesy of St. Peter Preschool

Students at St. Peter Lutheran Preschool in Florida recently celebrated the birthday of author Dr Seuss. Enjoying the celebration are Everett Vajen (left), Ansley Ehlers and Phinehas Leahy. The preschool is having its spring open house on April 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Guests can come and see the classroom, meet teacher/director Julie Rees and pick up enrollment papers for fall. Information can be received by calling Rees at 419-966-3263 or emailing stpeterlutheranpreschool2016@gmail.com.

