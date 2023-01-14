PAULDING — With a new year comes new programs for Paulding County residents through the OSU Extension Office here.
Below is a list of family and consumer sciences (FCS) programs being offered from now until early spring.
• combating the winter blues: information on seasonal depression and helpful ways to combat it. Offered virtually on Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.
• setting money goals for 2023: budgeting and goal setting. Offered virtually on Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. or in-person on Jan. 24 at 11 a.m.
• dining with diabetes — A three week information and demonstration class for people living with diabetes or family members of those with diabetes. Offered virtually and in-person for three weeks starting on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. Session two on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m. and concluding with session three on Feb. 17 at 1 p.m.
• peaceful parenting: a three week information class on understanding childhood development stages and the appropriate discipline, parenting styles and the importance of rules and routines, and building positive relationships. Offered virtually for three weeks starting on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. Class two on Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. and concluding with class three on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
• making meals meatless: cooking tasty and nutritious meals without meat. Offered virtually on Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.
• cooking with instant pot: learn the benefits of this kitchen aide and what types of food you can make with it. Offered virtually and in-person on Feb. 22 at 4 p.m.
• succession planning: information to consider when creating your will and planning for your estate. Offered virtually on March 6 at 1 p.m.
• advantages of air-frying: information on meal and benefits using this kitchen aide. Offered in-person on March 21 at 11 a.m. with a taste test. Also offered virtually on March 23 at 4 p.m.
• rent smart: an instructional three week program on budgeting tips and things that renters should know. Offered virtually for three weeks starting on March 27 at 5 p.m. Session two on April 3 at 5 p.m and concluding on April 10 at 5 p.m.
• introduction to mindfulness: practices and techniques. Offered virtually April 13 at 2 p.m.
For additional information on this class or any other FCS programs, contact Casey Bishop at bishop.807@osu.edu or call 419-399-8225.
