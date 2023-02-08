Defiance's new finance director was made official during city council's meeting Tuesday night.
Kim Sprague was sworn in at council's regular session by Judge John Rohrs III, one day after her debut as the city's top financial officer.
Council also approved all four ordinances it was asked to consider Tuesday, received a regular update from the county's top economic development official and was delivered some good news about the water plant (see related story).
Most recently, Sprague was the treasurer for Paulding Exempted Village Schools, and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center in Paulding before that. But she was chosen as the city's finance director after her predecessor, John Lehner, took a job with Defiance College, ending a 13-year stint with the city.
She said Tuesday that "it's been great, staff's been amazing — very supportive," so things are "going well."
Later, Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer provided a monthly update to council.
Among other topics, she said her office is still assisting companies with workforce recruiting needs while one of the CIC's goals is to work with colleges within a 50-mile radius to ensure that "we're really strengthening that talent pipeline." The latter includes software that helps identify students in particular professions to try to match them with local employers, according to Willitzer.
She said her office has two bus tours planned in March for younger students to familiarize them with local healthcare and public service employers.
Addressing a specific project, Willitzer said the CIC is continuing to work on its "Four Flags of Freedom" project in which four large flags would be installed in Defiance County along U.S. 24. However, she said expected donations for the flags' large poles didn't work out while her office is trying to obtain estimates on what they will cost.
A fundraiser is envisioned to make the project possible.
"... what we're seeing is a lot of companies, local companies, are coming to the table to try to help us make that happen," Willitzer said. "Once we have that plan that's extremely solid, like we know where the flags are going to go ... we're going to go full force with our fundraising. But I don't think it's going to take long."
Too, Willitzer touched on the CIC's mentorship program as well as the agency's "homegrown program," which will be offered in March.
On the latter, the CIC has $10,000 to help small businesses in Defiance County with grants up to $500 to help them with such things as start-up fees and marketing. She said the CIC has a sponsorship from Premier Bank to help provide the grants.
Willitzer added that a job incentive program committee will review a job creation application for A Packaging Group in the new Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road. The committee will make a recommendation to council on a job incentive measure for the company.
Council approved a motion agreeing to Willitzer's request to hold her update quarterly rather than monthly.
In other business Tuesday:
• council approved an emergency ordinance allowing a contract with Seiler Geospatial for the purchase of survey equipment for the engineering department. The cost is $33,849.72. The ordinance's emergency clause means it becomes law upon the mayor's signature rather than after the regular 30-day waiting period.
• council approved an ordinance authorizing a contract with Seigman's Siding, Windows and Doors for the installation of 13 windows at the city service building on Perry Street, replacing the original windows on the west-facing side of the structure. The cost is $31,025.43.
• council approved an ordinance allowing a contract with Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, for the resurfacing of the entrance and parking lot of the city streets and services building, 1441 Quality Drive. The cost is $25,750.
• council approved an emergency ordinance authorizing a contract with Stykemain Commercial Trucks and Equipment for the purchase of a utility truck to be used for hydrant repairs. The cost is is $109,795.
• Mayor Mike McCann told council officials were given a tour of the theaters at Northtowne Mall being upgraded with luxury seating under a new operator (Phoenix Theatres). He described the new theaters as "pretty spectacular," adding that "it's going to be very cool" when they open.
• City Administrator Ryan Mack informed council that the city spent $17,852 to install in-car dash cams in new police cruisers. The amount is below the amount needing council's approval, but above the figure requiring its notification.
• McCann reminded the public that "Democracy Day" event will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers. The event is held every two years to discuss corporate money in politics.
• council met in executive session to discuss the purchase of property and imminent court action.
