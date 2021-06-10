Installation of a new aluminum fence began this week along Defiance’s Bronson Park splash pad with donated funds. Here a crew from Kellermyer Inc., Defiance, works on installing the fence Wednesday afternoon. Funding for the project ($12,818) was made available by Keller Logistics of Defiance. The park will remain open at all times to the public as the fence will only surround part of the facility.
