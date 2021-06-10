fence photo
Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

Installation of a new aluminum fence began this week along Defiance’s Bronson Park splash pad with donated funds. Here a crew from Kellermyer Inc., Defiance, works on installing the fence Wednesday afternoon. Funding for the project ($12,818) was made available by Keller Logistics of Defiance. The park will remain open at all times to the public as the fence will only surround part of the facility.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments