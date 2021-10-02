A leak of an unknown substance into the Auglaize River in Defiance prompted a call to the EPA on Thursday evening.
According to a report from the Defiance Fire Department, at approximately 5:57 p.m. Thursday, Engine 222 responded to 736 Summit St. for a report of a “white, foamy substance” in the river.
Upon arrival firefighters were met by a local resident who pointed them to a creek where the substance was draining from a pipe. The crew placed a boom in the water in attempt to stop the flow into the river.
After stopping the flow, firefighters walked along the bank to determine the distance of the spillage. It was determined at that time to dispatch the Hazmat team and the EMA director, Julie Rittenhouse. The engine cleared the scene and returned to service. The crew then returned with a utility truck.
The Hazmat team placed a boom in the creek where it meets the river and samplings were taken. It was discovered that the substance was coming from a methanol processing business at 815 Greenler St. An employee at the company stated that 20-50 gallons of “clean oil” had entered the drain at the facility. Neither Charlie Weber, Noble Township Fire Chief who oversees Hazmat in Defiance, nor Chief Bill Wilkins, of the Defiance Fire Department could positively identify the oil. Wilkins did say that the product is from the facility.
A Defiance police officer was dispatched to the scene to investigate and a representative from water pollution control was requested and advised of the situation.
Rittenhouse made contact with the EPA and an investigation was set.
On Friday, a private contractor was called on site to clean up the spill which was overseen by the EPA, according to Chief Wilkins.
Asked whether the company would be cited for the infraction, Wilkins stated that the EPA would be in charge of any further inspection or citations.
