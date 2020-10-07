Henry County voters will decide between the appointed incumbent and a political newcomer for their county's next treasurer term.
The candidates are Democrat Lisa Spiess, the current officeholder, and Republican Diana Wachtman, hoping for her first elected office.
Actually, both are new to personal election campaigns.
Spiess was appointed to the treasurer's position by the Henry County Democratic Party Central Committee in December 2019, replacing long-time treasurer Calvin Spiess, who retired. Calvin Spiess too was a Democrat, giving county Democrats the responsibility of appointing his successor.
Lisa Spiess also serves as the secretary of Henry County's Democratic Party, and had been a deputy county treasurer and bank teller at the Henry County Bank prior to her present position.
A former part-time clerk at Henry County's board of elections and radiologic technologist for 25 years at Henry County Hospital, Wachtman is the fiscal officer and manager of M&D Farms, M&D Farms Repair LLC & LNW Trucking LLC.
Located on County Road M1 east of Okolona and west of Napoleon, the businesses are owned and operated by Wachtman and her husband, Mark.
The winner on Nov. 3 will win a four-year term beginning in September 2021.
Profiles of each of the candidates are below:
Lisa Spiess
Age: 49
Address: 15270 County Road V, Napoleon
Education: 1989 graduate, Napoleon High School; 1994 graduate, Bowling Green State University
Family: husband, Mark; daughter, Taylor; son, Scott
Occupation: Henry County treasurer
Previous political offices: treasurer since December 2019
Party affiliation: Democrat
Reason for seeking office: "To retain my position, which I truly enjoy."
Top goals: "1. Improving communication by:
• improving the current webpage for our residents. This would include implementing ideas such as making the site more user friendly, clean and providing more information to our residents.
• improving communication within the office in the courthouse.
• providing more transparency.
2. Implement more payment options by investigating and implementing mobile and phone-in payments, as well as electronic payments. This would be in addition to the dropbox I have implemented in order to provide easier access to our residents."
3. Decrease the delinquency rate by working with residents to make a payment plan that works for the residents and the county, and by implementing more transparency with the prosecutor's office in order to keep a more accurate record, as well as prioritizing delinquencies within our records."
Diana Wachtman
Age: 53
Address: 18196 County Road M-1, Napoleon
Education: 1985 graduate, Patrick Henry High School; 1989 graduate, Owens Community College, associate degree in applied sciences radiologic technology; 2010 graduate, Grand Canyon University, online bachelor's degree in management
Family: husband, Mark; daughter, Lydia
Occupation: fiscal officer and manager of M&D Farms, M&D Farms Repair LLC & LNW Trucking LLC
Previous political offices: none
Party affiliation: Republican
Reason for seeking office: "I am running for the office of Henry County treasurer because I was asked about two years ago by The Henry County Republican Party if I would consider running for the office. After thinking about it, I felt like it would be a good idea to try a new path in my life. I have been a stay-at-home mother for our daughter, Lydia, and she has moved on to college.
"I currently am the fiscal officer and manager of M&D Farms, M&D Farms Repair LLC & LNW Trucking LLC, which are co-owned and operated by my husband, Mark W. Wachtman, and myself. I also worked part-time for the Henry County Board of Elections as a clerk and have gained an interest in politics in the last few years.
"I feel I am up for the challenge of managing and improving the office. I grew up in Deshler, graduated from Patrick Henry High School and have been a lifetime resident of Henry County."
Top goals: "If elected, my main priorities would be:
• to provide excellent customer service. I have 25 years of experience in patient care when I was employed by Henry County Hospital, and provide excellent customer service in the businesses that I currently run as fiscal officer and manager of M&D Farms, M&D Farms Repair LLC & LNW Trucking LLC.
• to use modern technology to improve customer service by updating the current processes and making sure they are the best for easy of customers.
• to make safe investments with the taxpayers' money. I have experience in personal investing, and I hope to invest the public's monies given the limited scope of investment avenues available.
• to continue working with the county prosecutor in collecting delinquent property taxes in a timely manner."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.