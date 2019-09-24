The 48th annual Vince Polce Marching Band Spectacular was held Saturday at Defiance High School’s Fred J. Brown Stadium. Performing high schools were Tinora Marching Rams, Archbold Bluestreak Marching Band, Bryan Marching Band, Napoleon Wildcat Marching Band, Evergreen Marching Band, Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions Marching Band and the host, Defiance Band of Class. At the conclusion of the bands’ musical show was a mass band performance on the field, featuring the musical talents of 700 students.
