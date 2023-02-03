Three local counties (Paulding, Putnam and Williams) had no filings for the May primary as a deadline to get on the ballot for that election passed Wednesday afternoon with county boards of election.
Details of all filings in Defiance and Henry counties appeared in Thursday’s Crescent-News while those in Fulton County were mentioned generally as well, but with few specifics. Those were provided to the C-N Thursday by Fulton County’s board of elections.
The seven levies placed before various Fulton County voters on May 2 are:
• Archbold Area Schools: an additional 9.96-mill, five-year property tax levy for current expenses “for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit.”
• Clinton Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for road repair. The replacement component would allow the township to collect taxes on updated property tax valuation rates, if the levy is approved.
• Evergreen Library: A 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for current expenses.
• Fayette Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses and a 2-mill, five-year renal levy for parks and recreation.
• German Township: a 1.3-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and EMS services provided by the Archbold-German Township Fire Department.
• Pike Township: A 1-mill, five-year renewal levy with an increase for fire and EMS services. The additional component is 0.5-mill combined with the 0.5-mill renewal component for a new amount of 1 mill if the levy passes.
