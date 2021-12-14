• Defiance County

Special Olympics:

Defiance County Special Olympics basketball, school age and adult age teams, hosted their first home game against the Henry County Special Olympics Cougars Wednesday night.

The school age Tigers won with a score of 37-30. Scoring for the school age were, Ellie Jacques, Harold Johnson, Trystin Klima, Phillip Brown, Craven Kief, Ashley Foor, John Lewis, Frank Rocha, Brendan Parker and Blade Kief.

The adult Tigers fought hard but fell to the Cougars 54-44. Scoring for the adult age were Kaitlyn Stark, Nathan Edwards, Johnny Davis, Sebastian Miler, Denise Hoschok, James Branham, Clifford Mansfield and Brianna Weaver.

The next home game for the school age and adult age teams was Monday as the Tigers hosted Williams County.

