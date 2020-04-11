COLUMBUS — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the focus on the health and safety of athletes, families, volunteers and the entire community, Special Olympics Ohio has extended the suspension of sports training and competition, including the state summer games, through July 6.
“This is the first time in more than 50 years that Special Olympics Ohio will not hold state summer games,” said Special Olympics Ohio chief executive officer Jessica Stewart. “We understand the impact of this is significant for athletes who were planning to compete and who also look forward all year to reuniting with their friends off the playing field. While this is disappointing we know that our love of sport does not compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of our community. We are in this together and we will come out of this together and stronger.”
“The decision to cancel summer games for the first time in the history of Special Olympics Ohio did not come lightly,” added Geoff Kunkler, chairman of the Special Olympics Ohio Board of Directors. “We understand how hard our athletes train to prepare for this event and how much they look forward to it, along with their families and friends. However, given the unprecedented circumstances affecting our community and nation, the leadership within this organization believes it is of paramount importance to protect the safety and wellness of our athletes, coaches and volunteers. We are looking forward to resuming normal activities as soon as it is deemed safe, and are excited for the many competitions and events to come.”
The decision to cancel the 2020 state summer games also was based on the fact that The Ohio State University has cancelled all on-campus activities through July 6.
In an effort to help keep athletes, their families, and supporters healthy and fit while formal training is suspended, Special Olympics Ohio has launched a virtual program that includes content such as fitness routines, resources for both physical and mental health and nutrition information. Content posts every day on the Special Olympics Ohio Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.
