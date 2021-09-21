• Defiance County

Special Olympics:

Defiance County Special Olympics basketball begins on Oct. 4. All interested athletes, both returners and new, need to register online before Oct. 3 using the following link: https://forms.gle/zEq8KcstrzLUa44C9.

For any questions, please contact Jenny Vincent, Special Olympics Coordinator at jvincent@defiancedd.org.

