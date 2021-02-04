• Henry County

Special meeting:

The Liberty Center Local Board of Education will conduct a special board meeting Friday at 7 a.m. for the purpose of taking action on the following: Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the LCCTA; MOU with OAPSE Local 414; sick leave benefits for non-union employees; fiscal officer's certificate; tax anticipation note; ranking request for qualifications; approve request for proposal; a presentation/interview by Rupp Rosebrock Inc.; and award a contract.

