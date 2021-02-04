• Henry County
Special meeting:
The Liberty Center Local Board of Education will conduct a special board meeting Friday at 7 a.m. for the purpose of taking action on the following: Memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the LCCTA; MOU with OAPSE Local 414; sick leave benefits for non-union employees; fiscal officer's certificate; tax anticipation note; ranking request for qualifications; approve request for proposal; a presentation/interview by Rupp Rosebrock Inc.; and award a contract.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.