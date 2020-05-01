• Paulding County
Special meeting:
A special meeting of the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the district administration building. Social distancing will be practiced throughout the meeting. The purpose of the meeting will be to approve the district's distance learning plan as well as personnel items.
