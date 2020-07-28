• Defiance County
Rescheduled:
The Ayersville Local Board of Education has rescheduled a special meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday to Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the board room to consider a change to the school calendar and discuss the school restart plan.
